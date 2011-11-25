HONG KONG Nov 25 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd could raise up to $2.83 billion in what would be the biggest Hong Kong initial public offering of the year, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The Hong Kong-based company will offer 1.05 billion shares at HK$15 to HK$21 each, putting the total deal size at up to HK$22.05 billion ($2.83 billion), said the source, who could not be named because details of the IPO are not yet public.

Chow Tai Fook, controlled by billionaire tycoon and New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung, will start a roadshow for the offering on Monday, with pricing slated for Dec. 8, according to terms of the deal previously seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)