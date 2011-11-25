HONG KONG Nov 25 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
Group Ltd could raise up to $2.83 billion in what would be the
biggest Hong Kong initial public offering of the year, a source
with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The Hong Kong-based company will offer 1.05 billion shares
at HK$15 to HK$21 each, putting the total deal size at up to
HK$22.05 billion ($2.83 billion), said the source, who could not
be named because details of the IPO are not yet public.
Chow Tai Fook, controlled by billionaire tycoon and New
World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung, will
start a roadshow for the offering on Monday, with pricing slated
for Dec. 8, according to terms of the deal previously seen by
Reuters.
