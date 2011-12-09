HONG KONG Dec 9 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer, has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$15 per share, at the bottom of an indicative range, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The Hong Kong-based company offered 1.05 billion new shares , putting the total deal at HK$15.73 billion ($2.02 billion). The initial public offering was marketed with an indicative range of HK$15-HK$21 per share.

The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO details. ($1 = 7.772 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Chris Lewis)