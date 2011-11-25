* Chow Tai Fook sets HK$15-HK$21 price range for IPO -
sources
* IPO could raise up to $2.83 bln in Hong Kong
* Pricing set for Dec 8
(Adds details on Chow Tai Fook, recent IPOs)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 25 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
Group Ltd could raise up to $2.83 billion, which would be the
biggest Hong Kong initial public offering of the year, tapping
volatile equity markets to fund the purchase of diamonds and
gold and pay down debt.
The Hong Kong-based company will offer 1.05 billion shares
at HK$15 to HK$21 each, putting the total deal size at up to
HK$22.05 billion ($2.83 billion), two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday. The sources could
not be named because details of the deal are not yet public.
The IPO, one of the most anticipated of the year because of
its size and the wide brand recognition of Chow Tai Fook in
Greater China, would value the company at about $27 billion,
nearly three times the size of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co.
.
"They're a very established brand and they've been around
forever, so there's a reason for them to want to be listed,"
said Selina Sia, head of consumer research at Mirae Asset in
Hong Kong.
"It really depends on the pricing, the market is not doing
well."
The 83-year-old jewellery retailer is among several
companies pushing ahead with offerings, despite the uncertainty
over Europe's debt troubles that has caused a roller coaster
ride in markets the past several weeks.
Other major deals lined up in the region include insurer New
China Life's $2.5 billion dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong
and brokerage Haitong Securities' up to $2 billion offering.
ANCHOR INVESTORS
Chow Tai Fook's IPO will have no commitments from so-called
cornerstone investors, one of the sources said, a sign that
investors are unwilling to tie up their funds for an extended
amount of time.
Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they will not sell their shares.
The IPO will instead count on a large list of "anchor"
investors that have less restrictions on when they can sell the
stock, the source added.
The deal would surpass the $2.5 billion IPO by Milan-based
Prada SpA in Hong Kong in June. Commodities giant
Glencore raised nearly $10 billion in a Hong
Kong and London dual listing in May, with most of the funds
raised in the London portion of the offering.
Chow Tai Fook, controlled by billionaire tycoon and New
World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung, will
start a roadshow for the offering on Monday, with pricing slated
for Dec. 8, according to terms of the deal previously seen by
Reuters.
The stock will trade under the symbol "1929," the year the
company was founded.
Jewellery retailers and luxury goods companies in China have
benefited from the massive economic shift in the country, with
urbanisation, wage growth and the rise of women in the labour
force all stoking demand for diamonds, leather bags, designer
clothes and sports cars.
Chow Tai Fook has about 1,500 stores, most of them in
Greater China. The company also has shops in Singapore, Taiwan
and Malaysia.
In Hong Kong and gambling centre Macau alone, the company
has about 80 stores and is a household brand, with a massive
marketing campaign that has more than 1,000 double-decker busses
brandishing the bordeaux-coloured ads around the former British
colony.
Growth has boomed in recent years and the company plans a
large-scale expansion, targeting to grow to 2,000 stores by
2016. The company went from opening its first outlet in Beijing
in 1998 to more than 1,400 stores in 260 Chinese cities in 12
years.
Chow Tai Fook plans to use 50 percent of the IPO funds to
build its inventory and secure supplies of gems and precious
metals.
About 31 percent of the proceeds will be set aside to pay
down loans and a combined 8.6 percent allotted to property for
new stores and research and development.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and JP Morgan are handling the offer,
with Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS
also acting joint bookrunners.
($1 = 7.797 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner, Alex Richardson and Vinu Pilakkott)