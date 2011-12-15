By Farah Master
HONG KONG Dec 15 For tycoon Cheng
Yu-Tung, 86, listing his jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook
, the world's largest, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
paves the way for his younger generation to strengthen its
position in China's glittering market.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, built by Cheng from
scratch into a household name in China, debuted on Thursday with
a market value of about $19 billion - more than twice that of
Tiffany & Co - after raising $2 billion from Hong Kong's
third largest IPO this year.
The stock lost some of its sparkle, however, sliding as much
as 9 percent - a victim of weak sentiment on global financial
markets.
That market uncertainty has prompted several other companies
to cancel Hong Kong IPOs, but Chow Tai Fook seized a tiny window
of opportunity to launch its IPO and raise the money it badly
needs for future expansion.
The decision to go ahead with the listing underscores
Cheng's anxiety to cash in on China's booming jewellery market
where demand from a burgeoning middle class is driving fiercer
competition from Tiffany and Cartier as well as local
rivals Chow Sang Sang and Luk Fook.
"We have no intention, at least for 10 years, to open any
POS (points of sale) other than in China, Hong Kong and
Macau," his son Henry Cheng, chairman of Chow Tai Fook, said
earlier this month.
Chow Tai Fook - which means 'good luck' in Cantonese - will
use the IPO proceeds to buy gold and diamonds and expand its
jewellery store network.
While Chow Tai Fook is mainly run by Henry and his grandson
Adrian, a Harvard graduate and ex-Goldman Sachs banker, analysts
say Cheng Yu-Tung remains the lynchpin and, as honorary chairman
of the 82 year-old firm, holds sway on the big decisions.
"We see this listing as one of the steps of handing over
because he (Cheng) wants the business to stay successful," said
Eugene Mak, analyst at Core Pacific Yamaichi International. "One
of the best ways to do that is to go public. This is a good
thing for the business in the long run."
BUSINESS EMPIRE
Cheng Yu-Tung, also chairman of one of Hong Kong's biggest
property groups, New World Development, has businesses
spanning real estate and jewellery to infrastructure, hotels and
telecommunications around the world.
The spry octogenarian is one of Hong Kong's richest men with
a fortune estimated at $9 billion by Forbes.
Chow Tai Fook, founded by Cheng's father-in-law Chow
Chi-yuen in 1929, opened its first outlet in Beijing in 1998. It
now has some 1,500 stores, most of them in China's 260 cities,
and aims to expand that to 2,000 stores by 2016.
Characterised by its burgundy coloured logo, Chow Tai Fook
stores dominate shopping districts in Hong Kong with some stores
within a short walking distance from each other. Advertisements
are plastered across double-decker buses and subway stations,
dwarfing those of rivals.
A golfer and known for his down-to-earth personality, Cheng
is often seen dressed in sports shoes walking around Chow Tai
Fook stores in downtown Hong Kong, mingling with staff and
customers.
Soft spoken and friendly in person, Cheng, with his cropped
dark hair and signature mole to the right of his mouth, looks
more like an elderly Chinese uncle than a high-powered
billionaire.
POKER AND FAMILY
Cheng also enjoys playing poker with good friends who
include real estate mogul Lee Shau Kee, chairman of Henderson
Land, say people close to him. His circle of friends
also includes former Macau kingpin Stanley Ho, and Cheng remains
a non-executive director of Ho's gaming conglomerate SJM
, they say.
Having started as a trainee with Chow Tai Fook in 1947,
Cheng is known to love home cooked Cantonese food, favouring
fish and soup.
Also one of Hong Kong's leading philanthropists, Cheng is
attached to his hometown of Shunde in southern China's Pearl
River Delta, say colleagues, and has set up production
facilities there for his business.
A father of four, Cheng is married to Chow Tsui Ying, whose
father started Chow Tai Fook's first gold shop.
"There are a lot of people named Cheng working for him. Even
if they are not blood relatives, they are people who come from
his hometown area," said a contact close to Cheng.