Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG, April 14 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd is confident it will see positive same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau in fiscal 2014, Chairman Henry Cheng told reporters on Monday.
Last week, the world's most valuable jewellery retailer reported first quarter results showing a 9 percent decline in same store sales growth in Hong Kong and Macau.
Same store sales grew 15 percent in China and overall revenue grew 22 percent on a year-on-year basis.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Office Depot Inc as on March 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pmzp5y) Further company coverage: