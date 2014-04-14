HONG KONG, April 14 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd is confident it will see positive same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau in fiscal 2014, Chairman Henry Cheng told reporters on Monday.

Last week, the world's most valuable jewellery retailer reported first quarter results showing a 9 percent decline in same store sales growth in Hong Kong and Macau.

Same store sales grew 15 percent in China and overall revenue grew 22 percent on a year-on-year basis.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)