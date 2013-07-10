BRIEF-Staples Inc is exploring a sale - Source
* Staples Inc is exploring a sale; company is in talks with a small number of possible private-equity bidders – Source
HONG KONG, July 10 Shares in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market value, jumped as much 15 percent in early Wednesday trade after the company reported strong revenue growth in first quarter.
The company said first-quarter revenue rose 63 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a surge in sales of gold products following a sharp decrease in gold prices.
For the statement, click here (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and John Mair)
HONG KONG, April 4 A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewellers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.
BRUSSELS, April 4 French, German and Italian groups urged their national antitrust enforcers on Tuesday to look into alleged anti-competitive practices of McDonald's , putting the U.S. fast-food chain at risk of multiple investigations in Europe.