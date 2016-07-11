HONG KONG, July 11 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, China's biggest jewellery retailer by market
value, said declines in same store sales in China narrowed in
the quarter ended June due to better gem-set jewellery sales,
but Hong Kong and Macau remained weak.
Mainland China showed a sequential improvement in same store
sales in the fiscal first quarter as compared with the previous
quarter, with a 12 percent decline in same stores sales of
gem-set jewellery against a 24 percent drop previously, the
jeweller said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
"In view of the huge market in China, we maintain our store
opening target of 50-60 stores in the current fiscal year,"
managing director Kent Wong told a conference call, when asked
if the group plans to scale back expansion in China.
Wong also said Chow Tai Fook would stick to its plan of
closing 7-8 stores in Hong Kong as sales in Hong Kong and Macau
remain weak amid stagnant consumer sentiment and a decline in
mainland tourist numbers.
The company's same store sales in China fell 17 percent by
value in the three months ended in June from a year earlier,
while Hong Kong and Macau was down 20 percent.
That was compared with a 25 percent drop in China in the
previous quarter ended in March, while Hong Kong and Macau fell
27 percent.
Hong Kong is struggling with mounting economic challenges
and a strong currency, as the Hong Kong dollar is linked to the
U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, mainland tourists are avoiding the city
amid political tensions with China and growing calls from
radical activists for greater autonomy from Beijing.
Hong Kong saw its sales in jewellery, watches, clocks and
valuable gifts fall 18.7 percent in May, more than the 16.6
percent drop in April.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)