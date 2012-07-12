UPDATE 2-Malaysian anti-graft body to probe corruption claims at Felda Global Ventures
* CIMB downgrades FGV citing uncertainties (Adds company statement, analyst comment, background)
HONG KONG, July 12 Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd fell more than seven percent to their lowest in more than a week after the world's biggest jewellery retailer posted weaker-than-expected same-store sales, blaming a slower economy.
The stock touched HK$9.63, its lowest since July 3, compared with a 1.75 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as at 0254 GMT.
Chow Tai Fook, which posted a 61 percent rise in revenue for fiscal year ended in March, said late on Wednesday that its revenue grew 16 percent for the three months ended in June. Its overall same-store sales growth was 4 percent, up 10 percent in China but down one percent in Hong Kong and Macau because of lower sales of high-end gem-set jewellery.
Analysts said same-store sales growth was lower than the company's full year guidance of mid-teens and also weaker than market expected. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* CIMB downgrades FGV citing uncertainties (Adds company statement, analyst comment, background)
PARIS, June 7 France said on Wednesday that two of its citizens were among the seven people killed when militants drove a van into revellers and then went on a stabbing spree in central London on Saturday.