SINGAPORE Nov 10 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, China's top jewellery retailer by market value,
expects its first-half net profit to drop by up to 50 percent
due to subdued spending in Hong Kong and Macau and disappointing
sales of gold products.
Chow Tai Fook, which competes with global rivals such as
Tiffany & Co and domestic firms such as Luk Fook
Holdings International Ltd, on Tuesday forecast its
net profit to fall by about 40 to 50 percent.
"The decrease is mainly attributable to the year-on-year
decline in revenue brought about by weak consumer sentiment in
Hong Kong and Macau," Chow Tai Fook said in a filing on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
The Hong Kong-based jeweller, reported a net profit of
HK$2.7 billion ($348.33 million) in the first six months ending
September a year earlier, according to previous statements.
Hong Kong retail sales fell for a seventh straight month in
September as a drop in Chinese tourists and weak consumer
sentiment amid a volatile stock market hurt retailers, the
government said in early November.
Besides dismal consumer sentiment in its main markets, Chow
Tai Fook also attributed the expected first-half profit decline
to lower gross profit margins brought about by weak gold prices
and hedging losses on gold loans.
The announcement came after the Hong Kong market closed on
Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook's shares ended 0.6 percent lower,
outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 1.4 percent fall.
($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Bengaluru
newsroom, editing by David Evans)