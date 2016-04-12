COPENHAGEN, April 12 Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen lifted its long-term financial ambitions to an organic growth of between 8 percent and 10 percent each year until 2019/20 from between 7 percent and 10 percent previously.

At the same time, it aims to improve earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin, the company said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day hosted in Copenhagen later on Tuesday.

