COPENHAGEN, April 9 Chr. Hansen's
operating profit for the second quarter came in slightly below
analysts' expectations, but the Danish food ingredients maker
kept its outlook for the full-year unchanged.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items
rose to 41.6 million euros ($57.4 million) in the three months
to end-February against a forecast of 44.2 in a Reuters poll.
The company's EBIT was 32.6 million euros in the same
quarter last year, dented by one-offs.
For the full-year, the firm continues to expect organic
growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above 26 percent.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)