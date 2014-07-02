COPENHAGEN, July 2 Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported third-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it kept full-year profit and margin forecasts.

Chr. Hansen, which makes products such as enzymes and natural food colourings, said operating profit rose 4.2 percent in March-May to 55.0 million euros ($75.02 million), in line with a forecast of 55.5 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For the full-year, the company still expects organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin of above 26 percent.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)