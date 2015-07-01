COPENHAGEN, July 1 Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday and it lifted full-year growth outlook.

Chr. Hansen, which makes enzymes and natural food colourings, said operating profit before special items rose 16 percent in March-May to 63.8 million euros ($71 million), above a forecast of 62.2 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For the full-year, the company now expects organic growth of 8-9 percent, lifted from previous guidance of 7-9 percent and an unchanged operating margin of above 26.5 percent.

($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)