COPENHAGEN, April 7 Danish food ingredient maker
Chr Hansen is looking to gain a foothold in more
African markets, Chief Financial Officer Soren Westh Lonning
said after the company reported a better than expected
second-quarter results on Thursday.
The company posted second-quarter operating profit of 63.9
million euros ($72.7 million) before special items, against 52.5
million euros in the same period last year and a consensus
forecast of 60.2 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenue was up nearly 10 percent at a slightly better than
expected 228.9 million euros.
Lonning said that Chr. Hansen is looking for new markets in
Africa and the Middle East for its Food Culture and Enzymes
division, which makes ingredients for the dairy, meat and wine
industries and accounts for about 60 percent of revenue.
The CFO mentioned Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt as
potential target countries, but emphasised that there are no
concrete plans as yet.
Chr. Hansen, the share price of which has more than
quadrupled since it went public in 2010, operates in 30
countries and said that revenue growth in Asia was 25 percent in
the first half of the financial year.
"We're very successful in China at the moment, in all our
business areas," Lonning said.
Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said that infrastructure
presents a potential obstacle to expansion in Africa but was
upbeat on the company's prospects, citing its presence in
emerging markets expected to benefit from demographic
development and increased wealth.
Shares in the company were up 1.2 percent at 0927 GMT.
($1 = 0.8788 euros)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by David Goodman)