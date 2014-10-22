COPENHAGEN Oct 22 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen posted on Wednesday operating profit in line with expectations for its 2013-2014 financial year and saw growth in its next financial year at similar levels.

Earnings before interest, tax and special items rose to 205 million euros ($261 mln) in 2013/14 from 193 million in the previous financial year and in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the 2014/15 financial year, Chr. Hansen expects revenues to grow 7-9 percent organically and an EBIT margin above 26.5 percent, similar to the 27.1 percent of this year.

The company, which supplies a wide variety of ingredients such as ice cream colouring, cheese cultures and bacteria for animal feed, proposed a dividend of 0.51 euros per share.

(1 US dollar = 0.7858 euro) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)