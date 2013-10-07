CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as energy shares gain with oil rise
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose.
COPENHAGEN Oct 7 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen said on Monday:
* Enters biological plant protection market through an exclusive global strategic alliance with American chemical company FMC Corporation
* The new strategic alliance creates a "powerful foundation" to compete in the multi-billion dollar biological crop protection market.
* The two companies will develop new products, knowledge and biological expertise.
* Financial details were not disclosed. Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose.
* General communication - subject to terms and conditions of reorganization agreement, liberty will pay gci a termination fee of $65 million - sec filing