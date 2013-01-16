COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Danish food ingredients maker
Chr. Hansen on Wednesday retained its 2012/13 forecast
for organic revenue growth excluding the effect from changes in
carmine raw material prices after first-quarter operating profit
topped forecasts.
The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the
food, health and animal feed industries, posted a near 16
percent rise in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) to 47.6 million euros, compared with a mean forecast for
46.4 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It kept its 2012/13 organic growth outlook at 8 to 10
percent, excluding the effect on sales prices from changes in
prices for natural colour carmine.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)