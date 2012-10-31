COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish food ingredients maker
Chr. Hansen on Wednesday forecast weaker organic
revenue growth excluding the effect from changes in carmine raw
material prices for the 2012/13 financial year after
fourth-quarter operating profit met forecasts.
The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the
food, health and animal feed industries, posted a near 10
percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) to 50.3 million euros, compared with a mean forecast for
49.5 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It set its full-year organic growth outlook at 8 to 10
percent following an 11 percent incease in its 2011/12 financial
year, excluding the effect on sales prices from changes in
prices for natural colour carmine.
