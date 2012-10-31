* Chr. Hansen cautious on 2012/13 outlook
* Q4 EBIT 50.3 mln euros vs 49.5 mln average forecast
* Shares outperform broader index
(Adds background, details)
COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 Danish food company Chr.
Hansen on Wednesday was cautious about its 2012/13
financial year after posting a near 10 percent rise in
fourth-quarter operating profits thanks to growing demand for
natural food ingredients.
The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the
food, health and animal feed industries, has benefited from
increased appetite for natural rather than synthetic food
additives among the growing middle class in emerging markets.
In contrast, Europe has been more sluggish.
Chief Executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters that the firm
could see weaker growth in the first quarter following a strong
overall 2011/12. He noted in particular that Europe, which
accounts for almost half of its revenues, was an underperforming
market due to the euro zone debt crisis.
"One must be careful not to be too overly confident," he
said about the group's organic growth 8 to 10 percent outlook.
"Let's see how the year goes."
Chr. Hansen posted fourth-quarter earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 50.3 million euros ($65.28 million), in line
with a mean forecast for 49.5 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
A continuing shift from synthetic to natural colours has
helped revenue grow at Chr. Hansen, which sources one-third of
the world's carmine - a bright natural food colour used in
everything from candy to beverages and meat.
The colouring, which comes in orange, pink, red and purple
shades, is extracted from insects in Latin America and Spain.
The company's shares were up 3 percent at 179.00 crowns by
0800 GMT, outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen
benchmark index.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
