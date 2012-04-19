* Q2 EBIT 42 mln eur vs 40.6 forecast
* To buyback up to 80 mln eur in shares
* Adjusts organic growth view on lower carmine prices
* Shares rise 5.5 percent
By Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, April 19 Danish food ingredients
maker Chr. Hansen said it would buy back shares worth
up to 80 million euros ($104.98 million) after second quarter
operating profit rose more than expected, aided by stronger
sales and new product launches.
The group, which makes ingredients such as cultures, enzymes
and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries,
posted an 18 percent rise in second-quarter EBIT to 42 million
euros, slightly above an average 40.6 million euros forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
"It is a good result and the 80 million euros share buy-back
also pulls in the right direction," said Jyske Bank trader
Martin Munk.
Chrs. Hansen said it would launch the share buyback program
as a result of its strong cash generation and to distribute
excess capital to shareholders.
Shares in Chr. Hansen rose 5.5 percent at 0928 GMT, compared
with a 0.9 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's
benchmark index.
The company said revenue in the quarter rose 7 percent to
165 million euros, in line with analysts' forecasts in the poll.
"We have launched a long range of products during the first
half year which targets both the beverage industry and the
sweets industry," chief executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters
on Thursday.
Revenue growth was also aided by its key cultures and
enzymes business, which accounted for 60 percent of total
revenue in the first half of the year, Chr. Hansen said in a
statement.
"Particularly sales growth in the large cultures and enzymes
division is a positive surprise both compared with our own and
consensus estimates," said Sydbank in a note to clients.
"The natural colours division delivers an impressive
improvement in EBIT margin which lands at 18.1 percent compared
with 11.0 percent in the same quarter last year," Sydbank said.
It added it expected Chr. Hansen's health and nutrition and
its natural colours divisions to contribute increasingly to the
group's earnings going forward.
The company slightly lowered its growth outlook for the
year, however, to 5-7 percent from 5-8 percent previously, after
prices for red natural colour carmine prices fell more than
expected.
Excluding the effect of changing carmine prices, the organic
growth view was raised to 8-10 percent from 7-10 percent, the
company said.
The group repeated its forecast of a full-year EBIT margin
of above 26 percent.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)