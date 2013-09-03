COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 Danish food ingredients maker
Chr. Hansen lowered its long-term sales target on
Tuesday and said its operating margin is expected to grow at a
slower pace in the years ahead due to investments in innovations
and in emerging markets.
The company said it expected revenue to grow organically by
7 to 10 percent per year in the next five years, against an
earlier guidance of 8 to 10 percent.
The strategy update, which was provided ahead of the
company's capital markets day on Wednesday, did not specify why
the sales growth is now seen at a lower level than before.
Chr. Hansen said it still expected its operating margin to
improve in the next five years, but added that the improvement
in margin is expected to be lower than historically due to
investments in innovation, emerging markets, and the exploration
of new growth opportunities.
It still expected its free cash flow to increase over the
five-year period.
The company kept its forecast for the 2013/13 financial year
unchanged.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by David Evans)