COPENHAGEN, July 3 Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported a small rise in third quarter operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its three business units, and slightly lowered year guidance following a fall in the price of colour carmine.

Chr. Hansen, which makes products like enzymes and natural food colouring, said third quarter operating profit increased 2 percent to 52.8 million euros ($68.82 million) from a year earlier.

For the full-year, the company now expects organic revenue growth of 6-7 percent from 7-9 percent previously and an operating margin of around 27 percent.

