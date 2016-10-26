COPENHAGEN Oct 26 Danish ingredient maker Chr. Hansen said on Wednesday fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT) before special items rose to 79 million euros, up from 72.7 million a year ago and in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

For the coming financial year it forecast organic revenue growth in the range of 8 to 10 percent and an EBIT margin slightly above the 28.2 percent achieved in 2015/16.

The company, whose main operating unit makes enzymes and bacteria for the dairy, wine and meat production industries, proposed a full-year dividend of 70 cents, a payout of 50 percent of profits.