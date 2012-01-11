COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Shares in Chr. Hansen leapt on Wednesday after the Danish food ingredients maker posted first-quarter profits in the high end of forecasts and said its main owner had sold its 25.7 percent stake for 560 million euros ($715.56 million).

Chr. Hansen shares jumped as much as 17 percent before retreating from highs to trade up 12.2 percent by 0808 GMT.

Chr. Hansen announced that private equity investor PAI Parnters had sold its stake to Novo A/S for 117 crowns per share. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)