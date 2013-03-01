COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish food company Chr. Hansen said that clinical studies on the effects of probiotic strains, used in foods like yoghurt, failed to yield the evidence needed to make a claim about its health affects.

"Despite indications of positive results the studies' primary end points were not met and consequently Chr. Hansen assesses that the combined data currently available is insufficient for approval of an EU health claim," it said in a statement on Friday.

It added it would take an impairment charge of around 8 million euros as a result in 2012/13. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)