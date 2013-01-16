Jan 16 Chr Hansen Holding A/S : * Says the outlook for 2012/13 remains unchanged compared to the announcement

of 31 October 2012 * Says organic revenue growth, excluding effect on sales prices from change in

raw material prices for carmine, is expected to be in the range of 8-10% * Says organic revenue growth, including the effect from change in raw material

prices for carmine, is expected to be in the range of 7-9% * Says EBIT margin before special items and impairments is expected to be above

last year * Says free cash flow before acquisitions and divestments is expected to be at

the same level as in 2011/12 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom, tel: +45 3396 9649, e-mail: copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)