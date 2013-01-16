Jan 16 Chr Hansen Holding A/S :
* Says the outlook for 2012/13 remains unchanged compared to
the announcement
of 31 October 2012
* Says organic revenue growth, excluding effect on sales prices
from change in
raw material prices for carmine, is expected to be in the
range of 8-10%
* Says organic revenue growth, including the effect from change
in raw material
prices for carmine, is expected to be in the range of 7-9%
* Says EBIT margin before special items and impairments is
expected to be above
last year
* Says free cash flow before acquisitions and divestments is
expected to be at
the same level as in 2011/12
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom, tel: +45 3396 9649, e-mail:
copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)