By James Pomfret
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 31 Global auction house
Christie's sold HK$2.7 billion ($351.7 million) worth of Asian
and Chinese art, wine and jewellery in its Hong Kong spring
sales, a steady showing despite a gathering pall of economic
uncertainty in the euro zone and China.
Sales of Chinese porcelain were mixed as Chinese buyers
eased off with more selective bids, targeting works of rarity,
quality and superior provenance.
Sales of modern Chinese paintings, however, along with
classical brushstroke and Asian 20th century works, performed
solidly, with sell out rates of over 90 percent.
In the auction room, bidding was patchy for Chinese objets
d'art and ceramics. The top lot, a blue and white charger from
the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), made $3.8 million, far less than a
Song dynasty bowl sold by rivals Sotheby's in Hong Kong in April
for a whopping $26.7 million, a world auction record.
"There is a degree of price awareness and some of the
speculative element that may have existed in the market two
years ago is reduced ... I think it's a very real market," said
Jonathan Stone, Christie's international director of Asian art.
At a time when China's economy is expected to ease to its
slowest pace in 13 years, Christie's said it was pleased with
the results from Hong Kong, a closely watched biannual
weathervane of art market sentiment in China and Asia.
"It doesn't seem so much that the general economic
uncertainties in various places have had that much impact on the
sales," Stone told Reuters.
China's wave of millionaire buyers and art investors have
helped propel Hong Kong into the world's third largest art
auction hub after New York and London, though a clutch of
Chinese auction houses in Beijing including Poly International,
China Guardian and Council have broken Sotheby's and Christie's
once dominant share of the China art market.
But some dealers said there were now signs of the market
losing steam.
"The Chinese collectors don't have the same energy anymore.
There are fewer objects going for over HK$10 million. It was
crazy in 2010 and 2011, but it has cooled down," said Joey Low,
a ceramics dealer in Hong Kong.
Christie's sales come as part of a spring jamboree of art
market events in the former British colony including gallery
openings, auctions, antique fairs, and the ART HK contemporary
art fair that has drawn a minted global audience of art power
brokers and put Hong Kong firmly on the global art calendar.
While the difficulty of consigning exceptional Chinese
artwork and ceramics has increased amid dwindling supplies,
Christie's sales of more traditional Chinese paintings were a
notable bright spot.
"They'll continue to go higher," said Robin Markbreiter, the
executive editor of Arts of Asia magazine, citing relatively low
entry prices for top-notch Chinese inkbrush works by the likes
of Qi Baishi, compared with imperial porcelain wares.
A Sanyu "Blue Chrysanthemums in a Glass Vase" was the
highest priced painting at $6.1 million, while works by Chinese
masters such as Zhang Daqian and Zao Wou-ki sold well.
Christie's most expensive lot over the five-day sales series
was a "Martian Pink" 12-carat intense pink diamond cut by famed
jeweller Harry Winston that made HK$135 million ($17.4 million),
easily smashing its high estimate.
Meanwhile, smaller auction house Bonhams achieved its best
seasonal sales tally in Hong Kong of HK$250 million, anchored by
a HK$42.4 million sale of Chinese snuff bottles from the Mary &
George Bloch collection, along with a HK$40 million canvas by
Italian court painter Giuseppe Castiglione of the emperor
Qianlong's famous consort Chunhui.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; editing by Elaine Lies)