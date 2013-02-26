Cast member Christina Applegate and her fiance Dutch bass player Martyn Lenoble pose at the premiere of ''Going the Distance'' in Hollywood, California August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Emmy-winning actress Christina Applegate quietly married rock musician Martyn LeNoble at a wedding in Los Angeles, a representative of the "Anchorman" star said on Monday.

Applegate, 41, and LeNoble, 43, exchanged vows on Sunday while the entertainment world was trained on the Academy Awards, the film industry's biggest night.

The couple was "surrounded by family in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles," Applegate's spokeswoman said in a statement.

The couple, who have been together since 2008, engaged in 2010 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Sadie.

It is the second marriage for both.

Applegate was most recently on the television comedy "Up All Night." She announced she was leaving the NBC series in February over the show's creative direction.

Dutch LeNoble, a bassist, was a founding member of 1990s alternative rock group Porno for Pyros.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric Walsh)