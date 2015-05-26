SYDNEY May 27 If the remote Australian outpost
of Christmas Island had its way, it would have reopened a local
casino that once raked in billions of dollars instead of renting
hotel rooms at an ageing resort to refugee camp workers.
The tiny island in the Indian Ocean is often the first port
of call on Australian territory for asylum seekers en route from
South Asia and the Middle East. In 2001, it made international
headlines when Australia in a controversial move refused to let
a Norwegian freighter disembark 438 asylum seekers rescued from
a 20-metre (66-foot) fishing boat.
The hundreds of other asylum seekers who made it to
Christmas Island have indirectly provided jobs to guards,
immigration officials and translators in the camps, helping to
sustain the island's $50 million economy. Now as the government
considers closing several offshore detention centres, the island
suddenly finds itself grasping for some kind of future.
Casino supporters hope to attract Asian gamblers including
Chinese high rollers and grab a share of the record $43 billion
in VIP gambling turnover that the mainland betting houses of
Crown Resorts and Echo Entertainment Group
enjoyed in the six months to December.
"If we don't look at something like that, the overwhelming
majority of the Christmas Islanders will have to rely totally on
welfare," said Warren Entsch, a member of the conservative
Federal government, adding that a casino would employ a fifth of
the island's population.
In a report last September, the lawmaker recommended the
government grant a casino licence to the current owner of
Christmas Island Resort, which previously housed what was
considered one of the world's most profitable casinos. The
government will respond to Entsch's report in June.
Christmas Island, slightly bigger than Manhattan, has
lurched between quick-fix economic solutions since a phosphate
mine started to wind down three decades ago. The island briefly
lured crowds of Indonesian high rollers in the mid-1990s. Then
came fleeting plans at the turn of the century to make it home
to Australia's first space launchpad.
The urgency of finding a new primary industry intensified
this month after the government forecast savings from closing
several detention centres, including those on Christmas Island.
It was the first clear sign the government plans to shut the
Christmas Island camps as part of its "turn back the boats"
policy.
The island's population of detention staff has been falling
as the asylum seeker community shrinks due to relocation of some
refugees to the mainland 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) away and
tougher navy patrols that have deterred new arrivals.
Trish O'Donnell, a Christmas Island real estate agent and
employment agent, said the economy has contracted by up to half
in the past year as the population has dwindled to under 1,000
from 3,500.
"It would be a fantastic thing if the casino did get off the
ground, but who's going to come to Christmas Island?" said
O'Donnell, who recently shut her cafe there because of the
exodus of detention workers.
ROCKY PAST
From 1994 to 1998 the Christmas Island Resort ran a casino,
which folded when the Asian financial crisis hit patronage.
In 2000 the resort was bought over by Soft Star Pty Ltd
owned by businessman David Kwon on what the Sydney-registered
company said was an understanding from the government that a
casino licence would be granted.
"There is no doubt about the desire of the people of
Christmas Island to have a casino licence issued. When the
casino was operating, over 400 people were employed. We want
that licence now," Gordon Thomson, president of the Shire of
Christmas Island, said in an email.
South Korean-born Kwon paid A$5.7 million ($4.46 million)
for the 156-room property, the island's only sizable resort. At
its peak, the 43-slot-machine, 23-table casino turned over A$5
billion annually, Australian media reported.
Kwon did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Soft
Star directors Robert Borbidge, a former premier of Queensland
state, and Brian Lacy, former administrator of Christmas Island.
Resort manager Michael Asims declined to comment, directing
all inquiries to Kwon.
"It's failed once, so I'm intrigued as to why whoever's
funding it thinks it won't fail again," said David Newsome, an
associate professor in ecotourism at Murdoch University.
"Maybe they're looking to the increase in outward bound
tourists from China and guessing that they may be the takers. I
can't imagine a lot of Aussie people from the mainland would go
there," he said.
The original casino complex was backed by the youngest child
of former Indonesian president Suharto. It shut in the middle of
the Asian financial crisis amid declines in clientele from
Jakarta and accusations of money laundering.
Entsch said the re-activated casino would have no link to
its former owners, noting Kwon bought it from receivers.
"We've missed the boat with the casino," said O'Donnell, who
has lived on the island for 15 years. "Singaporeans came here
because they didn't have a casino. They've got one now."
($1 = 1.2786 Australian dollars)
