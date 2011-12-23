Santa Claus, more at home at the chilly North Pole, jumps for joy December 23 at the prospects of a hot Christmas in Sydney, Australia

By Lauren Keiper With children across the world excitedly awaiting a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, U.S. aerospace command in Colorado is preparing to provide them with detailed updates on his movements from the North Pole.

On the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) website "Tracks Santa" www.noradsanta.org, children can count down the hours to Santa's take-off, watch images of him preparing for his flight and watch online "Santa cams" showing him deliver gifts to children around the world.

Year-round, NORAD is tasked with protecting the skies of North America, alert for any attack by aircraft or missiles.

Officials describe tracking Santa as a natural seasonal extension of NORAD's duties. "His flight is something that we absolutely would track," said Lieutenant Commander Bill Lewis, a NORAD spokesman.

"Rudolph's nose helps us quite a bit with that. His nose puts off quite the heat signature," Lewis said.

Military forces have been helping children track Santa and his reindeer on their fantasy flight since 1955, when a local ad giving a telephone number to speak directly with him mistakenly directed children to a military defense operations center. Officers on duty fielded the kids questions, Lewis said.

Now technology helps children and families pinpoint Santa's route to their home. This year, they can download apps showing how Santa and the reindeer traverse the globe.

They can also call or email the command center for Santa's coordinates.

Last year, 1,250 military families, civilians and local volunteers from around Colorado Springs took shifts at NORAD's facility to field more than 80,000 calls and countless emails from children asking where Santa was and when he might be coming down their chimney.

But as all good youngsters know, and volunteers remind them when they call in, Santa won't be able to stop by their home until they are sound asleep...

