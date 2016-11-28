TOKYO Nov 28 Santa Claus is outsourcing his
reindeer this holiday season to help deliver pizza for a
Domino's outlet in snowy northern Japan.
Employees at a branch on the northernmost island of
Hokkaido, where weather agencies have predicted an unusually
cold snap ahead with severe snowfalls, are training reindeer to
deliver pizza.
"If it runs properly, it could go as fast as 80 kph (50
mph)," one trainer said.
Several delivery methods are being considered, such as
strapping the pizza to the reindeer's backs or hitching the
animals to a driverless sleigh fitted with a Global Positioning
System (GPS), according to a company video.
Company officials say they are working with the Hokkaido
Delivery Integrated Research Center to ensure the welfare of the
animals, first brought to the island from Finland more than 25
years ago.
The outlet said it had seen an uptick in online orders, but
it was not clear if it planned to honour Domino's policy of
giving customers the pizza free if it is not delivered in 30
minutes or less.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Writing by Julie Noce. Editing by
Patrick Johnston)