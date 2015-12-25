* Storms trigger more than 20 tornadoes
* Fourteen killed, scores of homes destroyed
* Emergencies declared in Mississippi and Tennessee
(Updates with 3 more deaths in Tennessee)
By Ian Simpson
Dec 24 Recovery crews and utility workers began
cleaning up widespread damage on Thursday left by severe storms
that spawned tornadoes across six states in the U.S. South and
Midwest, killing at least 14 people and destroying scores of
homes.
Emergency declarations were issued in Mississippi and
Tennessee, the two states hardest hit by severe weather on
Wednesday that also complicated getaway plans for travelers
looking to make the most of the long holiday weekend.
With about 100 million Americans expected to travel over the
Christmas holiday, most of them by car, the National Weather
Service forecast isolated severe thunderstorms from the
mid-Atlantic region to the Gulf Coast and record warmth in New
York.
Wednesday's storm system triggered more than 20 tornadoes in
Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and
Michigan, authorities said.
One large tornado tore a 100-mile (160-km) path through
northern Mississippi, demolishing or heavily damaging more than
100 homes and other buildings before plowing into western
Tennessee, authorities said.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of
emergency in areas affected by the storm, saying 14 tornadoes
had touched down in his state. Bryant said seven people were
killed and one person was missing.
"Everybody is pulling together here in Mississippi today to
help respond to this disaster," Bryant said on CNN.
He said shelters had been set up and the full extent of the
damage would not be known for several days. Mississippi
authorities said some 40 people were injured in the six counties
that bore the brunt of the storms, and that a 7-year-old boy was
among those killed.
Six storm-related fatalities were reported by authorities in
Tennessee, and an 18-year-old woman was killed in Arkansas when
a tree crashed into her house, authorities said.
Thirteen counties in Tennessee suffered severe damage, with
a post office destroyed and a state highway washed out,
officials said.
Emergency crews in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee
searched the ruins of splintered buildings for several people
listed as unaccounted for, and scores were reported injured
throughout the region.
A rare tornado touched down in Canton, Michigan, and about
15,000 homes in the state and neighboring Wisconsin were without
electricity. The National Weather Service posted a warning for
gale-force winds on Lake Michigan, where waves were expected to
crest at 15 feet (4.6 meters).
About 500 flights were delayed or canceled at Atlanta's
Hartsfield-Jackson airport as Georgia's capital was hit by a
thunderstorm.
Meanwhile, much of the Northeast enjoyed balmy weather on
Thursday, including New York, which surpassed its record for the
warmest Christmas Eve by reaching 71 degrees Fahrenheit (22
Celsius).
Cold and snow were forecast on Christmas Day for much of the
U.S. West, including temperatures in the teens in Montana and
snow likely in Washington, Oregon, northern California and
Nevada.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles, Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee, Karen Brooks in Austin, Tim Ghianni in
Nashville, and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Writing by Ian
Simpson in Washington; Editing by Steve Gorman and Paul Tait)