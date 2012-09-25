Sept 25 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, a third-party provider of freight transport, said it would buy smaller rival Phoenix International for $635 million to grow its international freight forwarding business.

C.H. Robinson said it would pay $571.5 million in cash and the remaining in newly-issued C.H. Robinson stock. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix International had been exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million from global logistics companies, several sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters in June.

C.H. Robinson said it will use existing cash and plans to enter into a revolving credit facility with major banks to finance the cash portion of the deal.