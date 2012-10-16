Oct 16 C.H. Robinson Worldwide said it
would sell its payment processing business unit, T-Chek, to
privately held peer Electronic Funds Source LLC for $302.5
million to help fund its planned purchase of freight forwarder
Phoenix International.
"We need some cash to complete the Phoenix transaction,
which we expect to close sometime around Nov. 1 but definitely
during the fourth quarter," Chad Lindbloom, chief financial
officer said in a conference call.
Robinson, a freight transport company, is buying privately
owned Phoenix International for $635 million to gain a strong
footing in the freight forwarding business.
"As the payment services industry continues to consolidate
and evolve, scale and alignment with the financial services
sector are becoming increasingly important", C.H. Robinson Chief
Executive John Wiehoff said in a statement announcing the sale
of T-Chek.
C.H. Robinson's shares closed at $60.90 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.