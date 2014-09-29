BRIEF-Inovio initiates Phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
* Inovio initiates phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
Sept 29 Chrontech Pharma Ab
* Says agrees on acquisition of Hepatitis B & C vaccination technologies from Avac Pharma Ltd
* Says purchase price is $575,000 and will be borrowed from the company's major shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Inovio initiates phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease