US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI, June 4 Private equity firm ChrysCapital has invested about $44.01 million in Indian consumer products maker CavinKare, the companies said in a statement late on Monday.
The investment will be used to strengthen and expand the brand portfolio of the south India-based consumer products company, CavinKare said, without disclosing further terms of the transaction.
JM Financial Ltd was the sole adviser to the transaction, it added.
($1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.