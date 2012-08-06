TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan Aug 5 Chrysler Group
LLC will employ a new manufacturing process developed using
three-dimensional techniques to make transmissions at its
Indiana plant, a move that will save costs and be replicated in
its other plants, the company said.
Brian Harlow, head of Chrysler's powertrain operations in
North America and of powertrain engineering globally, said 3-D
modeling cut engineering costs to develop production methods for
two different transmissions to be made at the company's engine
plant in Kokomo, Indiana.
Chrysler, majority owned and managed by Italy's Fiat SpA
, is spending $1.3 billion to design rear-wheel drive
eight-speed and front-wheel drive nine-speed transmissions at
the Kokomo plant.
The engineering portion of those costs was cut to 3 percent
from 4 percent as a result of the 3-D modeling, Harlow told
reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of the Center for
Automotive Research industry conference.
The 3-D pre-production modeling system helps visualize all
aspects of a plant, including people, parts and equipment, and
then virtually test how they will work together. I t was
developed by Strategic Manufacturing Solutions, which like
Chrysler, is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Harlow said waste and worker injuries due to repetitive
motion will be cut once production begins later this year as a
result of pre-production 3-D modeling. Cost savings will be
"significant," he said without being specific.
The 3-D imaging will be used in Chrysler's other engine
plants in the United States and Mexico, he said.
Harlow said that by working with suppliers, Chrysler and SMS
engineers can simulate the production process in three
dimensions much more effectively than with two-dimensional
modeling.
"We can address issues before they ever become a problem on
the plant floor," said Harlow.
Chrysler's eight-speed transmission goes into production at
Kokomo in the fourth quarter and the nine-speed transmission in
early 2013, Harlow said.