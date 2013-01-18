UPDATE 10-At least 34 dead in botched robbery of Philippines casino - media
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with death toll, adds company comment)
DETROIT Jan 18 The Alfa Romeo brand will re-enter the U.S. market late this year with its 4C sports car, the chief executive of both Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC said on Friday.
Increasing Alfa's sales is a cornerstone of Sergio Marchionne's plan to cut losses at Fiat in Europe by 2015.
"For sure it's coming back this year with the 4C. With the Alfa Romeo 4C," CEO Marchionne said after a speech to a Detroit businesswomen's group. "We are finalizing the car now, so it should be here this year."
Marchionne added that Chrysler was close to signing with a preferred auto lender, although he declined to name the bank.
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with death toll, adds company comment)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)