DETROIT, June 14 Chrysler Group LLC announced on
Thursday the appointment of a key United Auto Workers union
strategist and the president of Brown University to its board of
directors.
Erickson N. Perkins, 57, director of the UAW Strategic
Research Department, and Ruth J. Simmons, 66, president of
Brown, were appointed to the board effective June 10. Simmons
will step down from her presidency at the Ivy League school at
the end of this month.
The nine-member board of directors for Chrysler,
majority-owned by Italy's Fiat SpA, is headed by Sergio
Marchionne, chief executive at both companies.
Perkins is the appointee of the UAW's Voluntary Employees
Beneficiary Association (VEBA), a retiree healthcare trust that
shifted retiree healthcare costs from company balance sheets.
The VEBA owns 41.5 percent of Chrysler. Fiat owns 58.5
percent. Marchionne last week said he plans to exercise an
option with VEBA that allows Fiat to increase its stake by 3.3
percentage points from July 1.
Perkins replaces former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard, 69,
who leaves the Chrysler board after one term that began in 2009.
Blanchard was also VEBA's representative on the Chrysler board.
Perkins was on the UAW's highest-level negotiating teams
during talks with all three Detroit automakers last year.
During those talks, Perkins was involved in negotiations
that led to a provision that 10 percent of each UAW worker's
profit-sharing bonus would go to the VEBA fund to help defray
higher healthcare costs.
Prior to serving as Brown's president, Simmons was president
of Smith College. During her tenure, Smith started the first
engineering program at a U.S. women's college.