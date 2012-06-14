DETROIT, June 14 Chrysler Group LLC announced on Thursday the appointment of a key United Auto Workers union strategist and the president of Brown University to its board of directors.

Erickson N. Perkins, 57, director of the UAW Strategic Research Department, and Ruth J. Simmons, 66, president of Brown, were appointed to the board effective June 10. Simmons will step down from her presidency at the Ivy League school at the end of this month.

The nine-member board of directors for Chrysler, majority-owned by Italy's Fiat SpA, is headed by Sergio Marchionne, chief executive at both companies.

Perkins is the appointee of the UAW's Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association (VEBA), a retiree healthcare trust that shifted retiree healthcare costs from company balance sheets.

The VEBA owns 41.5 percent of Chrysler. Fiat owns 58.5 percent. Marchionne last week said he plans to exercise an option with VEBA that allows Fiat to increase its stake by 3.3 percentage points from July 1.

Perkins replaces former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard, 69, who leaves the Chrysler board after one term that began in 2009. Blanchard was also VEBA's representative on the Chrysler board.

Perkins was on the UAW's highest-level negotiating teams during talks with all three Detroit automakers last year.

During those talks, Perkins was involved in negotiations that led to a provision that 10 percent of each UAW worker's profit-sharing bonus would go to the VEBA fund to help defray higher healthcare costs.

Prior to serving as Brown's president, Simmons was president of Smith College. During her tenure, Smith started the first engineering program at a U.S. women's college.