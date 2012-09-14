* Marchionne: long road ahead to conclusion of talks
* CAW: Little progress being made
* CAW deadline for strike next Monday night
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 14 Chrysler Group LLC Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne on Friday warned negotiators for the
company's Canadian hourly workers that they need to be more
realistic in their expectations for a new labor deal and said
there was still a long way to go in reaching a deal.
"The facts are the facts and I think that ignoring them or
sweeping them under the carpet is not going to make anybody's
life better," he told reporters at a United Way of Southeastern
Michigan press conference. Marchionne is the chairman of that
charity group.
"My sincere hope is that we all come to the stark
realization of where we are and then we move it on from here,"
Marchionne said.
Marchionne did not provide specific details but in the past
has said that the manufacturing costs in Canada, which he calls
the highest in the world, must be addressed in the current
talks.
Chrysler, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
are in talks with the Canadian Auto Workers union (CAW).
Chrysler is majority owned by Fiat SpA.
The CAW has threatened an unprecedented simultaneous strike
at all three automakers should it fail to reach a contract
agreement with at least one company by the union's strike
deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT next Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).
The CAW on Thursday offered Chrysler, General Motors and
Ford concessions on wages and pensions for new hires, yielding
ground that might not overly upset the voting current members of
the union.
That does not appear to have been nearly enough, the CAW and
Marchionne essentially said on Friday.
The CAW, in a flyer issued Friday morning to its 20,000
members, said the talks continue, with little progress.
"To date, little success has been made, with the union and
the companies still very far apart on a number of fundamental
issues," the CAW said.
The union said it is determined to resist the automakers'
steadfast attempts to force deep concessions on both existing
and future workers.
Marchionne said: "We have made some progress. There is a
long road to travel between now and conclusion."
The concessions proposed by the CAW allow for new hires to
be paid less than current workers. This is the so-called
"two-tier" wage scale the three Detroit automakers and the U.S.
union United Auto Workers have used for the past several years,
as a way for them to bring labor costs closer to those of
foreign automakers with U.S. plants.
Chrysler accounts for about 8,500 to 8,800 of the CAW's
20,000 unionized workers. Chrysler's Canadian operations account
for about 26 percent of the company's North American production.
In August, Chrysler's auto sales in Canada were 20,569,
putting it third behind leader Ford at 25,461 and GM at 20,170
vehicles.