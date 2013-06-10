DETROIT, June 10 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling
14,800 of its new Dodge Dart compact cars to recalibrate a
control module that causes some of the cars to stall soon after
start-up, the company said on Monday.
The issue affects 2013 model year Darts with 1.4-liter
engines with a dual clutch transmission. The affected models
were made from March 1, 2012 to February 28, 2013.
Chrysler said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries
related to this issue.
The Dart is the first vehicle jointly designed and
engineered by Fiat and Chrysler since the Italian
company took over management of the American automaker in 2009.
The platform, or undercarriage, on which the Dart is built
is to underpin all future compact-sized cars and crossovers for
Chrysler and will eventually be used for 2 million vehicles
annually.
Of the Darts recalled, 12,900 were sold in the United States
and 1,900 in Canada.