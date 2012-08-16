DETROIT Aug 16 Chrysler Group LLC said on
Thursday that production will not be affected at its Dundee,
Michigan, engine plant after union workers there rejected a
plant contract.
Production of the engines will continue, said Chrysler
spokeswoman Jodi Tinson.
The engines made at the plant are used in various Chrysler
models, including the recently launched Dodge Dart and the Fiat
500. Both of those are small cars with deeper design and
engineering links to Chrysler's majority owner, Italy's Fiat SpA
, than other Chrysler models.
"We had a tentative agreement that we reached with the union
and we expected it to be ratified," said Tinson. "So, it's up to
the union to figure out what they do next."
Representatives of the United Auto Workers union at the
plant and at UAW headquarters were not available for comment.
The Detroit News reported that 73 percent of the workers
rejected the contract. UAW-represented plants have their own
agreements covering specific issues in addition to the national
four-year contract, which Chrysler workers approved last fall.
As part of the 2009 bankruptcy and government bailout of
Chrysler, UAW-represented workers agreed not to strike Chrysler.
The same bailout led to the management control of Chrysler by
Fiat.
There are 581 hourly workers represented by the UAW at the
plant and 107 salaried workers, Chrysler said.
Last September, when the Dundee plant was not yet a part of
the nationwide UAW contract talks with Chrysler, workers there
threatened to strike. But two weeks later, they voted
overwhelmingly to join fellow Chrysler workers in negotiating a
national contract with the automaker.