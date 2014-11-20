DETROIT Nov 20 :
* Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says in
prepared testimony
for senate panel hearing that company has been actively
engaged with Takata
and nhtsa since an April 2013 recall
* Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman says
defective inflators
have never been used in the automaker's vehicles
* Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says the
affected
inflators were from an alpha group while chrysler's were from
a beta group
* Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman says
chrysler was informed
of one incidentin October 2013 and made plans to replace
inflators in high
humidity areas
* Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says the
inflatos from
alpha subset are associated with the most severe incidents
involving ruptured
air bag inflators