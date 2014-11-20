DETROIT Nov 20 : * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says in prepared testimony

for senate panel hearing that company has been actively engaged with Takata

and nhtsa since an April 2013 recall * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman says defective inflators

have never been used in the automaker's vehicles * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says the affected

inflators were from an alpha group while chrysler's were from a beta group * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman says chrysler was informed

of one incidentin October 2013 and made plans to replace inflators in high

humidity areas * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says the inflatos from

alpha subset are associated with the most severe incidents involving ruptured

air bag inflators