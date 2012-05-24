* Fiat open to making Mazda cars at Fiat, Chrysler plants
* CEO: 'Very difficult' to produce platforms without
alliances
* Fiat likely to buy stake in Chrysler from UAW trust in
July
By Rick Popely
BELVIDERE, Ill., May 24 Italian automaker Fiat
SpA is open to expanding its newly announced
partnership with Mazda Motor Corp and building the
Japanese automaker's vehicles at Fiat and Chrysler Group LLC
factories worldwide.
Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of both Fiat and
Chrysler, added that Fiat was open to additional partnerships to
help lower the automaker's costs and expand its global reach.
"We will continue to look at other bilateral arrangements,"
Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of an event at a
Chrysler plant in Belvidere, Illinois. "We're totally open."
Separately, Marchionne said there was a "better than 50
percent chance" that Fiat would boost its stake in Chrysler by
3.3 percent in July.
Fiat and Mazda announced on Wednesday a deal to jointly
develop their most famous sports cars, the Alfa Romeo Spider and
MX-5, respectively. The joint venture does not include any
equity tie-ups, but will help the two automakers cut costs.
Fiat has already built the small Fiat 500 in a joint venture
with Ford Motor Co's Ka; the Fiat Punto with General
Motors Co's Opel Corsa; and the Fiat Seidici with a
Suzuki Motor Corp mini-SUV, sharing the investment
costs of around 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) needed to
develop each new car.
"The economics make it very difficult" for most automakers
to continue to produce all their own platforms and powertrains,
Marchionne told reporters. "We're willing to engage in
discussions with anyone else."
Fiat took management control and a 20 percent stake in
Chrysler three years ago when the No. 3 U.S. automaker emerged
from a government-funded bankruptcy. Fiat now owns 58.5 percent
of Chrysler, while the retiree healthcare trust affiliated with
the United Auto Workers union, the VEBA, owns the rest.
At the Belvidere Assembly Plant, Chrysler builds the Dodge
Dart compact car, the first vehicle to be offered from a
platform developed by both Fiat and Chrysler.
This platform will underpin all future compact cars, sedans
and crossovers and will eventually be used for 2 million
vehicles annually. The Dart will start arriving in dealerships
in June.
Prior to linking up with Chrysler, Fiat was "geographically
isolated to Europe," and that approach will not be viable for
automakers in the future. "The ones that are to weather it are
going to be the ones with a global footprint," Marchionne said.
Starting in July, Fiat has the option to buy 40 percent of
the VEBA's stake in Chrysler in small increments. Fiat can buy a
maximum of 3.3 percent of Chrysler every six months. This option
expires in 2016. Marchionne did not say how much he was willing
to pay for the stake.
The VEBA is not managed by the union and its stake in
Chrysler is managed by an independent fiduciary. In a statement,
the trust said it had "no knowledge" of the arrangement.
The trust "is not a natural shareholder" and will want to
sell its stake, Marchionne said. "I'm happy to help them with
that."
Fiat shares gained 4.4 percent to close at 4.05 euros in
Italy on Thursday. Mazda shares fell 3.7 percent to close at 104
yen.