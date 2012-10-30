By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 30 Sergio Marchionne, chief
executive of both Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC, said
he wants to achieve "unification" of the two automakers by 2015,
b ut first he needs to fix Fiat's finances, which have been hit
by a sagging European economy.
"The objective has always been to try and bring unification
by 2014 or 2015," Marchionne said on a Chrysler conference call
on Tuesday. "I'd still like to see that done."
Marchionne said that Fiat still intends to complete the
purchase of all of Chrysler, but the Italian automaker must fix
its own house before adding on to it.
"It is clear that given Fiat's capital requirements and the
availability of liquidity today," said Marchionne. "It is highly
unlikely that we would be able to finance a takeout of the
minority stake in Chrysler, unless something extraordinary
happens and we find liquidity through other means."
How that comes about "has yet to be determined given the
fact that our primary objective right now is that of fixing the
European environment."
Marchionne made his comments as he addressed Fiat's plan to
purchase the remaining 41.5 percent of Chrysler that it does not
own. That stake is held by a United Auto Workers union
healthcare trust for retired Chrysler workers, a voluntary
employees beneficiary association (VEBA).
Fiat has raised its ownership to 58.5 percent of Chrysler,
up from the 20 percent share it took after the U.S. automaker's
2009 bankruptcy.
Marchionne said the only commitment he can make now is that
Fiat will press ahead with its plan to purchase 3.3 percent of
Chrysler every six months by exercising a call option allowed in
the 2009 bankruptcy agreement with the U.S. Treasury.
Fiat can buy up to 16.58 percent of Chrysler in this
fashion, which could increase Fiat's stake in the Michigan-based
automaker to about 75 percent.
NO UPDATE ON LAWSUIT
Fiat sued the healthcare trust in September because the
trust did not sell the 3.3 percent share in July as Fiat had
filed for. The two sides differ on the price that Fiat is to pay
for the increased share. Fiat offered $139.7 million.
Marchionne said on Tuesday that there was no update on the
lawsuit.
The July call option was the first one to be exercised by
Fiat. Marchionne has said Fiat plans to exercise another call
option in January.
In 2007, Chrysler, General Motors Co and Ford Motor
Co each spun off their retired worker healthcare
obligations into a separate trust. This enabled the automakers
to offload what had become an unmanageable drain on their assets
and enabled them to be more competitive with Japanese, German
and Korean auto manufacturers in the U.S. auto market.