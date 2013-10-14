Oct 14 Fiat SpA will have to wait
longer than hoped to settle the price to buy out a minority
shareholder of its Chrysler business after a judge on Monday set
a September 2014 trial.
The Italian automaker had sought a May trial and had offered
to fly executives to the United States for depositions to speed
its lawsuit with the union trust that owns a 41.5 percent stake
in Chrysler.
A five-day trial will begin Sept. 29 and run through Oct. 3
in Wilmington, Delaware, according to an order from Donald
Parsons, the judge on the Delaware Court of Chancery who is
overseeing the case.
At the conclusion of the trial, Parsons would usually be
expected to rule within 90 days.
The judge essentially split the difference between the two
sides. The United Auto Workers healthcare trust had asked for a
January 2015 trial.
The UAW became Chrysler's second-largest shareholder when
the automaker emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 and the union took
a stake in place of future healthcare payments. The healthcare
trust, known as VEBA, manages those healthcare benefits on
behalf of the union.
In July, Parsons ruled in favor of Fiat on central legal
positions in the dispute, but stopped short of ordering the
trust to sell 54,154 Chrysler shares for $139.7 million, as Fiat
sought.
The trust put the value of those shares at $343.1 million.
The trust has said that a decision on the price tag would
require accounting experts as well as testimony by those who
negotiated the agreement. That agreement mandated any disputes
would be settled in the Delaware non-jury court, which is a
favored venue for business disputes partly because of its
reputation for speed.
The dispute covers the first of five call options that will
allow Fiat to acquire 16.6 percent of Chrysler over time. In
total, the difference between the two sides could amount to more
than $1 billion.
Fiat runs the two automakers as a single company, but wants
to buy the rest of Chrysler to squeeze out more synergies, cut
borrowing costs and access some of Chrysler's cash flow.
The case is Fiat North America LLC v UAW Retiree Medical
Benefits Trust, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 7903.