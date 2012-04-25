DETROIT, April 25 Chrysler Group LLC will not renew its auto financing pact with Ally Financial Inc as part of the No. 3 U.S. automaker's effort to take better advantage of the growing U.S. auto market, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The automaker, which is majority-owned by Italian automaker Fiat SpA, is in talks with a number of banks, including Ally, for a broader and more attractive set of financing options.

"We are currently pursuing various ways to optimize the financial products and services available to meet the needs of our dealers and customers in the U.S. and Canada," Chrysler said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ally has been Chrysler's preferred lender since 2009 when Chrysler emerged from a bankruptcy restructuring financed by the U.S. and Canadian governments.

The deal required that Ally finance a minimum percentage of Chrysler vehicles sold in the United States and Canada. Chrysler also had to buy back cars and trucks from dealers "upon certain triggering events," the filing said.

Chrysler told Ally that it would not renew the partnership on April 25. The company had until the end of the month to notify Ally of its decision. That deal lapses in April 2013.

In the nearly three years since its bailout, Chrysler has overhauled its lineup and revived consumer interest in the company through a series of Super Bowl ads. The company has also used incentives designed to encourage dealers to sell more cars.

During the first three months of 2012, Chrysler's sales rose 36 percent, nearly triple the 13 percent rise for the overall auto industry.