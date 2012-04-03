* Model will be used to judge Fiat-Chrysler potential

By Rick Popely

Belvidere, Illinois, April 2 Getting the Dodge Dart right is key for Chrysler Group LLC as the first true product born of the Fiat-Chrysler marriage enters the crowded and competitive U.S. compact sedan field in a couple of months.

"It's the first proof-of-the-pudding vehicle of the Fiat-Chrysler relationship and it has to be flawless," said Aaron Bragman, an analyst with IHS Global Insight. "This is the model that will be used to judge the potential of these two companies," he said.

Doug Betts, Chrysler and Fiat global head of quality, announced on Monday that the Belvidere, Illinois plant where the Dart will be produced will get $20 million for internal quality-control facilities.

This includes $12.5 million for a "metrology lab" that Chrysler copied from Fiat, where workers measure fit and finish of parts coming into the plant and conduct quality tests.

Betts was asked why Chrysler was highlighting a $20 million investment when car launches key to an automaker like the Dart is to Chrysler often cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

"We've been on a financial diet for a long time, so it seemed rather far-fetched that we would spend $12.5 million on something like this," Betts told Reuters in an interview on Monday at the plant about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

"If you think about how quickly you can lose $12.5 million because your body shop is down because the hoods are a little crooked, then it's worth a lot more than $12.5 million," he said.

Betts referred to a two-year period ending in 2009 when Chrysler was owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. At that time, spending that much for additional quality control would not have been approved, Betts said.

Chrysler officials, from chief executive Sergio Marchionne to line workers, say that Chrysler has to convince consumers go give their products another try after vehicle quality dropped to the lowest in the U.S. market.

In a recent rating of 32 auto brands in the U.S. market by J.D. Power and Associates, Chrysler's Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brands took the bottom four spots. The survey was for cars on the road since 2009, when Chrysler was at the tail end of ownership by Cerberus.

"They're finally turning things around as a company and are on the right path," Bragman said. "What they're doing is mostly simple, no-brainer stuff, but it's stuff Chrysler didn't do before."

Belvidere is the third Chrysler plant to have a "metrology lab," after the Jefferson North plant in Detroit that makes the Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango, and the Brampton, Ontario plant that makes the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler 300 large sedan.

The Dart will begin production for the U.S. consumer market in about a month.

The Dart has already been a game-changer for Chrysler. When it was tested by U.S. regulators to reach an unadjusted 40 miles per gallon fuel economy, it allowed Fiat to purchase another 5 percent of Chrysler. Fiat received a 20 percent stake in Chrysler as it emerged from bankruptcy and now holds a 58.5 percent ownership share.

There were 2,583 hourly workers at the Belvidere plant before hiring began for a third shift that by the end of July will bring its workforce to 4,400 hourly workers.

So far, about 300 pilot production Darts have been produced at the plant, which also makes the Jeep Patriot and the Jeep Compass.

Chrysler on Tuesday is expected to show its 24th consecutive month of year-on-year U.S. sales gains. That streak directly followed a losing streak of about the same length.