DETROIT, June 2 U.S. safety regulators are
investigating Chrysler Group's 2012 recall of 744,822 sport
utility vehicles in the United States after six consumers
complained of inadvertent airbag deployments even after fixes
were made.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in
documents filed on Monday that it had opened a query into the
recall of Jeep Liberty SUVs from model years 2002 and 2003, and
Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from model years 2002 through 2004. The
safety agency will study the effectiveness of the previous
recall.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said
in a statement that it had notified NHTSA of the six incidents
involving inadvertent airbag deployments while the vehicles were
in operation and was cooperating with the safety agency's
investigation.
Chrysler recalled the vehicles on Nov. 7, 2012, because
airbag circuits could degrade. The company addressed the problem
by installing an in-line jumper harness with an integrated
electrical filter to eliminate electrical spikes that the
company believed were causing the problem, according to the
NHTSA documents. The safety agency had previously opened an
investigation of the issue in October 2011 and three months
later upgraded the probe.
In the latest six cases in the NHTSA documents, no crashes
were reported, but injuries consisting of cuts and burns were
alleged.
At the time of the recall in 2012, another 174,723 SUVs were
affected in Canada, Mexico and outside of North America. The
probe found 215 cases of inadvertent airbag deployments that
resulted in 81 minor injuries in the United States but no
crashes.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)