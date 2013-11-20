NEW YORK Nov 20 Chrysler Group LLC has added
four banks to help underwrite its proposed initial public
offering, as the U.S. automaker looks to launch the deal as soon
as early December, according to people familiar with the matter.
Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan
Stanley and UBS AG have been appointed as
bookrunners in the offering, which is being led by JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
the people said on Wednesday.
The IPO could price in December, the people said, declining
to be identified because the information is private.
Chrysler declined to comment. Representatives for the banks
either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for
comment.
Chrysler, which is majority owned by Italian automaker Fiat
SpA, filed paperwork for an IPO in late September after
Fiat was unable to reach a buyout deal with Chrysler's
second-largest shareholder, a retiree healthcare trust
affiliated with the United Auto Workers union.